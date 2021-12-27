Driver, Passenger Seriously Injured After Car Slams Into Rt. 80 Concrete Overpass: State Police

A driver and passenger were seriously injured after their vehicle veered off Route 80 and slammed into a concrete barrier Sunday morning, state police said.

A 33-year-old man was behind the wheel of a Kia Optima when the vehicle veered off the westbound lanes and entered the center median near milepost 47.8 in Montville Township just after 8:05 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The vehicle then slammed into the center concrete barrier for the overpass, Curry said.

The driver, as well as his passenger, a 24-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash, Curry said.

The crash remained under investigation.

