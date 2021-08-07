Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Driver Hospitalized After Being Struck By Train In Morris County

Valerie Musson
NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A driver was hospitalized after being struck by a train in Morris County Wednesday night, authorities said.

The driver was struck by the Montclair Boonton Line train 1085 at Waterloo Valley Road in Mount Olive around 9:15 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The train had departed the Hoboken terminal at 7:22 p.m and was scheduled to arrive at Hackettstown at 9:31 p.m, authorities said.

The driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, authorities said.

The one person onboard the train was uninjured.

