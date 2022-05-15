Driver Dead In Wrong-Way Route 80 Crash

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A wrong-way driver struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 80 in Morris County died of his injuries, authorities said.

The unidentified man was heading west in the eastbound lanes in a Toyota Rav4 when he drove head-on into an International tractor and semi-trailer around 4 a.m., Saturday, May 14, New Jersey State Police said.

The crash occurred near milepost 46.2 in Parsippany, police said. The man's identification has not been made public.

