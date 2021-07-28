Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: Grand Jury: NJ Officer Justifiably Shot, Killed Knife-Wielding Man Who Stabbed Woman
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Victim Airlifted After Truck Overturns, Shutting Down Rt. 80 Westbound In Rockaway

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
One person was airlifted following a crash that shut down Route 80 in Rockaway Wednesday afternoon, initial reports say.
One person was airlifted following a crash that shut down Route 80 in Rockaway Wednesday afternoon, initial reports say. Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance Facebook photo

One person was airlifted after a truck overturned and shut down Route 80 westbound in Rockaway Wednesday afternoon, initial reports say.

The truck overturned and trapped the victim in the westbound lanes near Exit 35 in Rockaway around 3:20 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle and was being airlifted by Atlantic Air to Morristown Medical Center, the initial report said.

The westbound ramp to Exit 35 near Mount Hope Avenue remained closed following the crash and investigation, according to 511nj.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.