Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Developing: Armed Morris County Shooter Flees Police In Attempt To ‘Go Out In Blaze Of Glory’

Valerie Musson
Email me
Raritan Avenue in Roxbury Township
Raritan Avenue in Roxbury Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Morris County were attempting to locate a man who fled in a pickup truck and said he was "going out in a blaze of glory" after shooting a woman in the leg Monday night, initial reports say.

Officers responded to a home on Raritan Avenue in Roxbury Township around 7:30 p.m. and found the victim, who had been shot in the left leg, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The man fled in a 2018 black Dodge Ram pickup truck and was seen in the southern West Orange area shortly after the alleged shooting, initial reports said.

Officers used a cell phone to make contact with the shooter, who was armed with a handgun and stated that he was “going out in a blaze of glory,” according to the unconfirmed report.

A state police helicopter was also requested to assist with the search.

A spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office could not confirm any details citing the active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

