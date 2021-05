A cyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Morris County Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Route 56 and Pequannock Streets in Dover just before 11:30 a.m., Captain William Newton told Daily Voice.

The cyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Newton said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

