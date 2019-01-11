Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Cyclist Struck By Car In Boonton: Developing

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Area of 720 Main St. in Boonton
Area of 720 Main St. in Boonton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A cyclist was struck by a car in Boonton Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The cyclist was struck near 720 Main St. shortly before 3:20 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The local fire department responded and requested an ambulance to the scene, the report said.

Boonton Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

