Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Detours In Morris County: DEVELOPING

A crash with serious injuries was causing several detours in Morris County on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Route 24 between Cliffwood Road and Fox Chase Road in Chester, police said on Facebook.

Initial and unconfirmed reports requested Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

Motorists were asked to plan alternate routes using Colby Farm Road to Route 206 to Fox Chase Road and/or North Road to South Road to Old Mill Road as police investigated the crash.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

