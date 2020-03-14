COVID-19: Case Confirmed In East Hanover

Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Morris County -- this time East Hanover.

As of Saturday morning, there were also cases reported in Morristown and Butler.

Although the risk to the general public still remained low, local police and officials urged anyone experiencing shortness of breath, a fever or cough to contact their healthcare providers.

"Residents are asked to be cautious about rumors and some less-than-accurate reports about this virus," officials said.

"Keep informed by obtaining information from trusted and reliable sources, including the Centers for Disease Control, New Jersey Department of Health, and our local health department."

As of Friday, there were 50 presumed positive cases in New Jersey.

NJ COVID-19 Information Public Call Center: 1-800-222-1222.

