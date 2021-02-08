Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Car Stolen From Driveway, Multiple Thefts Attempted In Morris County, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County)
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County) Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A car was stolen from a driveway and several other vehicle thefts were attempted in Morris County Monday morning, authorities said.

A blue 2021 GMC Yukon with the key fob inside was taken from the driveway of a home on Old Farmers Road in Washington Township sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., police said.

Meanwhile, several residents on North Washington Valley Road reported having unlocked vehicles ransacked around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Two masked men in hoodies were captured on Ring surveillance footage in the area at the time, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Washington Township Police at (908) 876-3232.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.