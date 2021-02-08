Car Stolen From Driveway, Multiple Thefts Attempted In Morris County, Police Say

A car was stolen from a driveway and several other vehicle thefts were attempted in Morris County Monday morning, authorities said.

A blue 2021 GMC Yukon with the key fob inside was taken from the driveway of a home on Old Farmers Road in Washington Township sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., police said.

Meanwhile, several residents on North Washington Valley Road reported having unlocked vehicles ransacked around 2:30 a.m., police said.

Two masked men in hoodies were captured on Ring surveillance footage in the area at the time, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Washington Township Police at (908) 876-3232.

