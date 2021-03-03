Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

BUSTED: Police Nab Pair In String Of Morris County Car Burglaries

Valerie Musson
Jefferson Township Police
Jefferson Township Police Photo Credit: Jefferson Township Police Department via Facebook

Police in Morris County arrested a pair they say carried out a string of early-morning car burglaries.

Thomas Berry, 31, and Samantha Delano, 26, are accused of breaking into cars on Shore Road in Lake Hopatcong and stealing various personal property on Feb. 16 around 6:10 a.m., Jefferson Township Police said.

Berry, of Wharton, and Delano, of Stanhope, were identified by witnesses and taken into custody, where they were charged with burglary and theft, authorities said.

Berry was taken to Morris County Correctional Facility while Delano was released on a summons.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Morris County Superior Court.

