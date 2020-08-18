Boy, 5, Rushed To Hospital After Near Drowning On Lake Hopatcong

A boy was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in Lake Hopatcong Tuesday evening, initial reports said.
Responders pulled the 5-year-old child from the water at Capp Beach around 6:20 p.m., sources told Daily Voice.
CPR was started before he was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The incident remained under investigation as of 7 p.m., Jefferson Police Capt. Robert Bush said.
Capp Beach is a small swimming area located at 1 Maine St.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.