Boy, 5, Rushed To Hospital After Near Drowning On Lake Hopatcong

Cecilia Levine
1 Maine St., Jefferson Township
1 Maine St., Jefferson Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

A boy was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in Lake Hopatcong Tuesday evening, initial reports said.

Responders pulled the 5-year-old child from the water at Capp Beach around 6:20 p.m., sources told Daily Voice.

CPR was started before he was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The incident remained under investigation as of 7 p.m., Jefferson Police Capt. Robert Bush said.

Capp Beach is a small swimming area located at 1 Maine St.

