Boonton Township Police Seek Info On Broken Shed Windows, 9/11 Memorial Tampering At RVA Fields

Shattered shed windows, cut screens and a damaged pavilion are just some pieces of evidence of the several recent criminal mischief incidents that occurred at the RVA fields in Boonton Township, police said.

The damages occurred over the past several weeks, though police said the most “notable” incident was May 11, when the shed windows were broken and their screens cut.

It wasn’t clear whether or not the suspects entered the shed, though nothing appeared to be stolen, police said.

In other incidents, the field pavilion was damaged and the lighting fixtures at the 9/11 memorial were “tampered with,” according to police.

Each of the incidents remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BTPD Detective Bureau at 973-402-9371.

