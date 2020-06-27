Boonton Porch Fire Spreads To Nearby Home, 1 Hospitalized With Burns

One person was hospitalized with minor burns in a house fire that brought firefighters from several departments to the scene in Boonton Friday night, reports say.

The blaze broke out on the back porch of a home on the 200 block of William Street and spread to the roof of another around 10:15 p.m., firefighters said. The fire had reached three alarms in nearly 30 minutes.

The victim, an occupant, was Boonton Kiwanis Ambulance for treatment, firefighters said. The injury was reportedly minor.

Firefighters from Parsippany, Denville, Montville, Pine Brook, Morris Plains, Mountain Lakes and Rockaway also responded.

Ambulances from Boonton Kiwanis Ambulance, Montville First Aid Squad, Par-Troy Ambulance & Denville First Aid Squad were also on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

