Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Boy, 1, Killed, Others Injured In NJ Turnpike Amazon Tractor-Trailer Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Boonton Porch Fire Spreads To Nearby Home, 1 Hospitalized With Burns

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
One person was hospitalized with minor burns in a Boonton house fire that brought firefighters from several agencies to the scene Friday night.
One person was hospitalized with minor burns in a Boonton house fire that brought firefighters from several agencies to the scene Friday night. Photo Credit: Boonton Township Fire Department

One person was hospitalized with minor burns in a house fire that brought firefighters from several departments to the scene in Boonton Friday night, reports say.

The blaze broke out on the back porch of a home on the 200 block of William Street and spread to the roof of another around 10:15 p.m., firefighters said. The fire had reached three alarms in nearly 30 minutes.

The victim, an occupant, was Boonton Kiwanis Ambulance for treatment, firefighters said. The injury was reportedly minor.

Firefighters from Parsippany, Denville, Montville, Pine Brook, Morris Plains, Mountain Lakes and Rockaway also responded.

Ambulances from Boonton Kiwanis Ambulance, Montville First Aid Squad, Par-Troy Ambulance & Denville First Aid Squad were also on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.