DV Pilot Police & Fire

Body Of Missing Morristown Man Found, Family Says

Cecilia Levine
The body of a Morristown man who had been missing for nearly a month was found in the Whippany River behind a Morris Township office building Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Photo Credit: Tara Pyne Bartz

The discovery of Joseph Pyne's body was made around 9 a.m. behind a building on Lindsley Drive.

"Thank you for all the love and support that has been given to us," Pyne's sister Tara Pyne Bartz said on Facebook.

"Joe’s body has been found and as sad as we are we know he is finally at peace. My heart is broken and I love you my brother. Rest with mom and dad now!"

"The cause and manner of death are pending and the investigation remains ongoing," the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

