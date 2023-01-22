Body Found In Park Where 'The Sopranos' Was Filmed In NJ: Report, Authorities

The discovery of a body in a Morris County park where an episode of "The Sopranos" was filmed may be connected to a car fire earlier in the day, authorities said.

The body was found around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lynn Park, located in Lincoln Park, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office says.

The ninth episode of Season 1 titled "Boca" was filmed in the park, according to NorthJersey.com, with members of the Roxbury High School soccer team featured as extras.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park," the MCPO said. "There is no threat to the community."

