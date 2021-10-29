Bicyclist Hospitalized In Hit-Run Crash At Morris County Intersection

A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle that failed to wait for officers to arrive before leaving the scene, according to police in Morris County who are attempting to track down the driver.

The cyclist was hit on Hillside Avenue at the Beechwood Drive intersection in Roxbury Township around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the suspect vehicle — described as a white commercial vehicle with large lettering bearing a business name — initially stopped but left the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle should also have minor damage to its front bumper near the passenger side or center, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact Roxbury Township Police Ptl. Fournier at 973-448-2100.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.