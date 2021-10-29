Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
Breaking News: ICE Puts Hold On Hudson Man Jailed In Brutal Stabbing Death Of Popular Bergen County Chef
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bicyclist Hospitalized In Hit-Run Crash At Morris County Intersection

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Intersection of Hillside Avenue and Beechwood Drive in Roxbury Township
Intersection of Hillside Avenue and Beechwood Drive in Roxbury Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle that failed to wait for officers to arrive before leaving the scene, according to police in Morris County who are attempting to track down the driver.

The cyclist was hit on Hillside Avenue at the Beechwood Drive intersection in Roxbury Township around 5 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, the suspect vehicle — described as a white commercial vehicle with large lettering bearing a business name — initially stopped but left the scene before officers arrived.

The vehicle should also have minor damage to its front bumper near the passenger side or center, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the incident is asked to contact Roxbury Township Police Ptl. Fournier at 973-448-2100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.