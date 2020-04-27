BEWARE: Man Shows Up At Morris County Home To Collect $10K In Bail Bond Scam

Police have issued a warning after a man came to a Morris County woman’s home fully equipped with a mask and gloves to collect more than $10,000 during what they describe as a “very serious” bail bond scam.

The Roxbury Township woman told police she got a call from a man who identified himself as an employee at Chance Bail Bonds on April 24, the department said on Facebook .

The caller told the woman that her son had been arrested for aggravated assault after he rear-ended an undercover police officer with his vehicle, authorities said.

The caller also told the victim that the undercover officer’s wife had already contacted an attorney, police said.

The victim was told that she would need to pay $10,500 for her son’s bail and that a courier would respond from Chance Bail Bonds to her home and pick up the money — a transfer method they told her was intended to curb the spread of COVID-19, authorities said.

About 40 minutes later, a man arrived at the victim’s home wearing a mask and gloves to collect the money before leaving in a black, four-door sedan driven by an unknown individual, authorities said.

The man was described as being Hispanic, about 6 feet tall and in his 20s with dark hair, authorities said.

The next day, the victim received another call requesting an additional $25,000 for her son’s release. The woman was told that the officer’s wife had sued for damages and won the $25,000 settlement, authorities said.

The victim told the caller she would withdraw the money and call when it was ready, but the police were contacted after the victim’s family members questioned the call’s legitimacy, authorities said.

“It is extremely dangerous that scammers have become so bold and are now showing up at victim’s homes,” police said, adding that “the entire phone call seemed extremely legitimate” and “could easily happen to someone you know.”

“If you receive a call like this, contact the person who is ‘supposedly’ in jail and contact your local police department. Do not give any information over the phone and under no circumstances go to the bank to withdraw money.”

