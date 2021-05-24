Bergen County Pilot Says Crosswind Caused Crash In Woods Near Lincoln Park Airport

A Bergen County pilot caught in heavy crosswinds lost control of his aircraft and crashed in the woods while attempting to land at the Lincoln Park airport Sunday night, police said.

North Arlington pilot Henry Rosas-Linares was attempting to land a 1973 Piper PA-28 when the aircraft ran off the western side of the runway and ended up in a wooded area near the Lincoln Park airport around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Rosas-Linares stated that a “heavy crosswind” contributed to the crash, police said.

Rosas-Linares and his passenger were uninjured and refused medical treatment, police said.

The Lincoln Park Fire Department and Lincoln Park First Aid Squad also assisted at the scene, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

