Authorities: Police Nab Jersey Shore Man Who Went To Morris Park For Sex With Minor

Jerry DeMarco
Community Park in Morris Plains
Community Park in Morris Plains Photo Credit: Ka'imi H. (Yelp.com)

A Jersey Shore man who authorities said arranged to meet an underage girl for sex in a Morris County park was arrested on a trio of charges – including violating state coronavirus emergency orders.

Robert Murphy, 19, of Bayville contacted the girl through social media, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal aid.

Her parents found out and called police, who were waiting when Murphy showed up at Community Park in Morris Plains -- 85 miles from his Ocean County home -- around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Parks throughout New Jersey have been off-limits under executive orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Phil Murphy has also prohibited all non-essential travel for the duration of the emergency.

Robert Murphy was being held Wednesday in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Morristown.

He’s charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, child endangerment and violating emergency orders.

