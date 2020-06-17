Authorities: Newark Man Stole Packages From Madison Porches

A Newark man has been charged with theft after police say he stole numerous Amazon packages from the front of homes in Madison.

Several residents in Madison reported having packages stolen from the front of their homes throughout May 2020, authorities said in a release.

Further investigation led to the identification of Terry Taylor, 64, of Newark as the suspect, authorities said.

Investigators located several items linking Taylor to the thefts, which police say he committed with his 2008 Mazda.

Taylor was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He was charged with fourth-degree theft and later transported to Morris County Jail pending an appearance at Morris County Superior Court.

Photo by Flickr user Christian Harrison.

