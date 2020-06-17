Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Newark Man Stole Packages From Madison Porches

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Amazon package
Amazon package Photo Credit: Flickr Christian Harrison

A Newark man has been charged with theft after police say he stole numerous Amazon packages from the front of homes in Madison.

Several residents in Madison reported having packages stolen from the front of their homes throughout May 2020, authorities said in a release.

Further investigation led to the identification of Terry Taylor, 64, of Newark as the suspect, authorities said.

Investigators located several items linking Taylor to the thefts, which police say he committed with his 2008 Mazda.

Taylor was arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. He was charged with fourth-degree theft and later transported to Morris County Jail pending an appearance at Morris County Superior Court.

Photo by Flickr user Christian Harrison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Morris Daily Voice!

Serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.