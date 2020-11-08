Authorities: Morris County Man Waited Outside Boy's Home During Sexual Phone, Online Chats

A 30-year-old Morris County man was waiting outside a 15-year-old boy's home while having sexual phone and internet conversations with him, authorities charged Tuesday.

Michael A. Holdnak of Dover had sexually-charged phone and social media discussions with the minor between Sunday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 28, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a release with local police.

Holdnak was outside of the boy’s home on at least two occasions during the discussions, Knapp said.

Holdnak was arrested via warrant and charged with second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Monday, August 10.

He is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

“Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and the Dover Police Department, whose efforts contributed to the investigation and charges filed in this matter,” officials said.

About with information about child sex crimes is asked to contact Detective Lydia Negron of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6213 or Det. Raziel Aragon of the Dover Police Department at 973-366-2200 ext. 4203.

