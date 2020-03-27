Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: Morris County Man, 74, Shoots Wife Dead During Argument

Jerry DeMarco
East Hanover police
East Hanover police Photo Credit: East Hanover PD

A 74-year-old Morris County man shot and killed his wife in their home Thursday, authorities said.

East Hanover police responding to the daughter’s 2 p.m. 911 call of a domestic dispute arrested Alexander Jacobs and charged him with murder and weapons counts after finding the body of his wife, Lilia Jacobs, 71, inside their Selmar Terrace home, they said.

Police recovered the firearm, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker and East Hanover Police Chief Christopher F. Cannizzo said in a release Friday.

The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office was conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause of death, they said.

Meanwhile, Jacobs remained held in the Morris County Jail pending a court appearance.

Knapp’s Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation with assistance from East Hanover police. The Morris County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit collected evidence.

