Authorities: Drunk Morris County Door Knocker Spits On Police Says 'Catch Coronavirus And Die'

"Catch coronavirus and die," is what a drunk Morris County man told police taking him into custody after they found him knocking on doors in a hospital mask and gloves, authorities charged.

Jonathan Cabrejos, 24, of Mount Arlington, was stopped by police when police spotted him knocking on doors in Wharton near the Dover border Sunday around 11 p.m., Wharton police wrote in a Facebook post .

An officer was trying to help a "visibly intoxicated" Cabrejos call a family member for a ride home when he began shouting profanities in the middle of Ford Avenue, police said.

Cabrejos then before charged at an officer grabbing for his cell phone, police said.

When officers tried to subsequently take Cabrejos into custody he started kicking and spitting on both Wharton and Dover police, authorities said.

Once in handcuffs, Carbrejos yelled "I hope you all catch Coronavirus and die," and continued kicking and spitting, Wharton police said.

Cabrejos was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and throwing bodily fluids at officers and released to a family member.

“May this serve as a reminder that putting any of our first responders or citizens at risk will not be tolerated,” said Wharton Police.

