'Ask To See Their Permit,' Police Warn After Nabbing Paving Solicitor, Scammer In Morris County

A man police say pretended to work for an asphalt company to solicit and scam residents in Morris County was charged after a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man — whose identity was not released — was stopped on Colby Farm Road for several violations around 12:30 p.m., Chester Police said.

During the stop, the officer “confirmed that he was the same individual from last summer who was issued a summons for soliciting without a permit,” police said.

A follow-up investigation determined that the man had once again been soliciting without a permit on Colby Farm Road and nearby streets, police said.

The man was issued a summons for soliciting without a permit and several vehicle violations. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Chester Township Court.

Meanwhile, police warn residents to stay vigilant about these types of solicitors, who they refer to as “gypsy pavers.”

“These types of seasonal workers..are transients who travel around the country,” police said.

“There have been previous scams by these companies in Chester over the past several years. Examples include asking for a deposit and never showing up, using lower quality asphalt but charging prices for higher quality products and asking for full payment when the job begins but not finishing the job.”

Any residents suspicious of a solicitor’s legitimacy to contact Chester Township at 908-879-5514.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.