Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Arson Units Probe Morris County House Fire

Valerie Musson
Arson units are investigating a fire that ravaged a Morris County home late Tuesday night.
Photo Credit: Fairmount Fire Company No.1 via Facebook

Arson units are investigating a fire that ravaged a Morris County home late Tuesday night.

The fire was spotted by a Chester Township patrol officer at 25 Lamerson Rd. in Chester Township just before 10:45 p.m., police said.

The blaze was extinguished by the Chester Township Volunteer Fire Department with help from fire companies in Peapack-Gladstone, Far Hills, Bernardsville, Liberty Corner, Pottersville, New Vernon, Ralston, Mendham Borough, Brookside, Fairmount, Flanders, Budd Lake and Randolph, police said.

The scene was cleared about four hours later, the Fairmount Fire Company said.

Traffic was briefly detoured from Route 206 as fire crews operated.

The fire remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Unit and the New Jersey State Fire Marshalls Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Cavanagh at (908) 888-2774 (ccavanagh@chesterpolicenj.org) or Public Information Officer Meghan Knab at (973) 829-8159 (mknab@co.morris.nj.us).

