Accused Parsippany Killer Stabbed Himself After Deadly Knife Attack, Authorities Say

A 19-year-old Parsippany man stabbed himself several times after doing the same to a 34-year-old man, killing him, then stood outside of the house Sunday morning, authorities said.

David A. Lopez was arrested on a pair of weapons offenses and a murder charge, Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.

Police responding to a 9-1-1 call of an injured man outside of a Troy Road home found Lopez outside, Carroll said alongside Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon and Parsippany- Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller said.

Inside, authorities found the body of a man identified as A.J. -- identified by the Daily Record as Anthony DeJesus. His death was ruled a homicide and the cause sharp force injury to the injury, head, neck, torso and arms, Carroll said.

Lopez was charged on a warrant-complaint and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office – Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit participated in the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.