74-Year-Old Man Airlifted With Head Injury After Fall In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

A 74-year-old man was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling and suffering a head injury in Morris County Friday afternoon, developing reports say.

The man fell near a building on Shore Road in Jefferson shortly before 3:50 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested to land in an open field nearby to take the man to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com's request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

