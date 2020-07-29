6-Hour Search For Suspect Hiding In House Ends With Help From Morris County K-9 Officer

A woman who fled the scene of a crash during a vehicle pursuit was found after a six-hour search across Morris County with help from a top K-9 officer, authorities said.

The car chase began in a neighboring town but ended in Boonton Township when the driver of a Jeep with three passengers crashed at the intersection of North Main Street and Powerville Road on July 21 around 3:45 a.m., Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon said.

A woman later identified as Sheironda Geffrard, 20, of Orange, fled the scene as the driver and the two other passengers were arrested and processed in Denville, Gannon said.

Morris County Sheriff’s Office Detective Marc Adamsky and his K-9 partner Tim were called to the scene, as were detectives Mike Carbone and David Marshall, with their K-9 partners, Loco and Ollie.

Adamsky and Tim -- a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd -- searched from the crash scene then onto North Main Street and Powerville Road. They remained present for the investigation collecting leads until around 10:35 a.m., when Gerrard was found inside a vacant home on North Main Street -- about half-a-mile from the crash site, Gannon said.

Using the PA system on his car, Adamsky told the woman to surrended and warned that K-9 Tim would be released if she didn't comply.

She ultimately obeyed and emerged from the house onto a back porch, where she was arrested and charged with burglary.

“Our officers work tirelessly each and every day to help ensure the safety of all of our residents here in Boonton Township," Boonton Township Police Chief Michael Danyo said.

"We are extremely fortunate to have such a great working relationship with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s office is truly a first-class organization, and their assistance on July 21st helped ensure a positive and safe resolution to an otherwise very dangerous situation."

K-9 Tim, who is certified in both narcotics detection and patrol, along with K-9 Kai got a suspect involved in a stolen motor vehicle pursuit to surrender after warnings over a PA system.

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management and Boonton Township police also assisted in the search.

“I commend Detective Adamsky and his partner Tim for their professional and tenacious search that ended in the best way possible," Gannon said, "with the suspect’s surrender after commands from the Detective who did not have to release K-9 Tim."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.