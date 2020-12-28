Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
54-Year-Old Man Dead In Route 46 Christmas Eve Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Morris County Sheriff's Office
Morris County Sheriff's Office Photo Credit: Morris County Sheriff's Office

A deadly hit-and-run crash on Route 46 Christmas Eve is being investigated by law enforcement in Morris County.

A 54-year-old male was struck by a car that fled the scene on the eastbound side of the highway between Schumacher Chevrolet and Elm Street in Denville around 10:20 p.m., Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital. 

The Denville Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Denville Police Department at 973-627-4900 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-829-8596. Anonymous calls can also be made to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 973- 267-2255.

