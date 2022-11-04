2-Alarm Fire Ravages Morris County Apartment Building — Again (PHOTOS)

An investigation is underway after a Morris County apartment building caught fire for the second time since last year, authorities said.

Byram Township firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze at the Village Green Apartments in Budd Lake just after 5:30 a.m. on Monday, April 11, the department said.

“Ironically, this was the same apartment we responded to a fire last year,” the department said.

Emergency crews from several surrounding towns doused a cooking oil fire in building 2 of the same Budd Lake apartment complex in January of 2021, DailyVoice.com reported.

Crews worked diligently to douse the fire while keeping it contained to its unit of origin, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared by around 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

