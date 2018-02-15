Contact Us
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Morris Daily Voice serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township

1 Killed In Morris County Dump Truck Crash (DEVELOPING)

Valerie Musson
One person was killed in a Morris County crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning, developing reports say.
One person was killed in a Morris County crash involving a dump truck Tuesday morning, developing reports say.

The dump truck collided with another vehicle, trapping the occupant near 250 Bartley Rd. in Long Valley just before 9:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A medical helicopter was requested and later canceled before the victim was pronounced dead, the initial report said.

Bartley Road was blocked between North and South 4 Bridges Roads, Washington Township police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

