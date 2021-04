One person died and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle accident on Route 24 in Florham Park Saturday, authorities said.

A tractor trailer and several vehicles were involved in the crash near milepost 5.6 west of Exit 7 around 12:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

Eastbound lanes were closed as of 6 p.m.

