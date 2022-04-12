1 Dead As Car Plunges Into Water In Morris County (DEVELOPING)

One person was pronounced dead after a car plunged into water in Morris County Tuesday morning, developing reports say.

The vehicle was found in the water with an unresponsive driver near 977 Valley Road around 10:30 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The address appears on Google Maps as the location of Valley Mall in the Gillette section of Long Hill.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the initial report says.

The major crimes and Morris County crash teams were also being notified.

Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.