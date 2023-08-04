‘Pillar Of Strength And Kindness,’ Devoted Budd Lake Mom Of 3 Ida Mae Lozirk Dies Suddenly, 53

Ida Mae Lozirk died unexpectedly at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover on Monday, July 31, aged 53.

Born in Dover, Ida Mae grew up in Budd Lake and lived there her entire life, her obituary says.

She had worked as a realtor and left a legacy of compassion within her town’s tight-knit community through helping others find their dream homes.

Ida Mae loved to express her creative side through arts and crafts, gardening, photography, music, festivals, and more.

She truly embraced her role as a caring and devoted mother to her three daughters, Morgan, Desiree, and Brooke.

In addition to her daughters, Ida Mae leaves behind her loving husband and soulmate, Richard Charles Lozirk; her siblings, Billy Burns, Billie Jo Burns Kromer, Colleen Burns Moran, and Jerry Burns; and several close friends who will cherish her memory forever.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe launched for her family’s support had raised more than $10,300 in just four days.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our dear neighbor, Ida Mae Lozirk (Burns), who was not just a neighbor but a pillar of strength and kindness in our community,” reads the campaign.

“Tragically, Ida Mae Lozirk passed away unexpectedly, leaving her family devastated and struggling to cope with the emotional and financial burden that follows such a loss. As a tight-knit community, we feel compelled to extend our support to Ida Mae's family during this difficult time.”

Campaign funds were being used to support Ida Mae’s final expenses, as well as her daughters’ education expenses and other financial obligations.

“The sudden absence of a loving mother and a caring spouse has turned the lives of her daughters and husband upside down,” reads the fundraiser. “We are reaching out to you, our generous community members, to contribute whatever you can to help support the family in this time of need.”

Ida Mae’s memorial was scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong.

“Your donation, no matter how big or small, will make a significant difference in the lives of IdaMae's family,” reads the campaign. “Let us come together and honor her memory by supporting the people she loved most. Your kindness will not only provide much-needed financial assistance but will also serve as a reminder that our community stands united during times of hardship.”

Click here to view/donate to the Ida Mae Lozirk (Burns) campaign on GoFundMe.

