At 9:50 p.m., the pedestrian was struck near 1429 Route 46 by a 2015 Dodge Journey traveling eastbound, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver remained on scene, authorities said.

The man who died has not been publicly identified. The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

