Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Train In Morristown

The pedestrian was struck around 6:10 p.m. just west of the Morristown station by Morris & Essex Line train 6666, which left Dover at 5:50 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 7:14 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 30 customers or the crew on board.

Morris & Essex line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Dover and Summit but has since resumed. New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

