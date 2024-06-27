PA Pair Arrested After Pursuit In Stolen Car Later Found Badly-Burned, Cops In Denville Say

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a stolen vehicle from the convenience store at 45 W. Main St. in Denville, Denville police said. The stolen vehicle was involved in a pursuit with New Jersey State Police but the suspects were not apprehended, police said.

The next morning, the vehicle was discovered by Allentown Police and determined to be badly burned, officers said. Police determined the suspect to be a 17-year-old and arrested his accomplice, Adony Alcantara, 24.

The two were released pending future court appearances in Morris County, police said.

