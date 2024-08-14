Overturned Truck On Route 287 Causes Delays: Njdot

The truck overturned at 7:38 a.m. on Route 287 in Morris Township south of Exit 34, the NJDOT said. Two left lanes are closed, causing a 35 to 40 minute delay, the NJDOT said.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.
A truck has overturned on Route 287 in Morris County on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.
The truck overturned at 7:38 a.m. on Route 287 in Morris Township south of Exit 34, the NJDOT said. Two left lanes are closed, causing a 35 to 40 minute delay, the NJDOT said.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Morris and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE