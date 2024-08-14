A Few Clouds 79°

Overturned Truck On Route 287 Causes Delays: Njdot

A truck has overturned on Route 287 in Morris County on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

An overturned truck on Route 287.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey Department of Transportation
Sam Barron

The truck overturned at 7:38 a.m. on Route 287 in Morris Township south of Exit 34, the NJDOT said. Two left lanes are closed, causing a 35 to 40 minute delay, the NJDOT said.

