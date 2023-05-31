Overturned Dump Truck Shuts Down Route 80 In Parsippany: DEVELOPING

The accident occurred in the eastbound lanes near Exit 47 in Parsippany-Troy Hills around 5:55 a.m., according to 511NJ:

Initial reports also involved a large gravel spill.

Two of three left lanes and shoulder from Exit 47A - I-280 in Parsippany-Troy Hills remained closed and detoured as of 7:35 a.m., prompting delays of up to 30 minutes.

Drivers were asked to follow detours and plan accordingly.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

