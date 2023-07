Troopers responded to the fire at a dock on New Jersey Avenue in Jefferson around 4:40 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

The Jefferson Fire Department was at the scene as troopers arrived, and the blaze was “mostly out,” Curry said.

One person suffered burns and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

