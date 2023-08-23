Officers Assaulted By Morris County Driver Armed With Loaded Glock During DWI Arrest

Dover Police stopped a Honda Accord for multiple traffic violations near Dickerson Street around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, they said.

After initially giving officers false information, the driver was identified as a 23-year-old Roxbury Township man with an active warrant. The man, whose name was not released, was also suspected to be driving under the influence.

A search of the man’s vehicle turned up a Glock handgun containing a loaded magazine, police said.

The man then allegedly resisted officers’ attempt to take him into custody, causing minor injuries to two of the officers, as well as damages to the surrounding property.

Once in custody, the man “continued to be combative and cause additional property damage to the Dover Police processing room,” officers said.

He was eventually taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility and charged with the following with approval by the prosecutor's office:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (two counts)

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Criminal mischief

Throwing bodily fluid at a law enforcement officer

Hindering apprehension

Obstruction

Unlawful possession of a weapon without a permit

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Prohibited weapons and devices - large capacity magazine

Driving while intoxicated and other traffic offenses

