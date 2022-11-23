'Our Hearts Weep:' NJ Cross Country Champion, Aspiring Engineer Dies In Motorcycle Crash, 20

Beloved New Jersey cross country champion and aspiring mechanical engineer Reece Darren Zosche died in a motorcycle crash on Friday, Nov. 18. He was 20.

Born in Denville, Reece started running cross country at the age of five, continuing the recreational program through the age of 15, his obituary says.

He was homeschooled with his brothers until 10th grade, when he began attending Mendham High School.

Reece continued to pursue track and cross country at school and even made the Mendham Boys Cross Country 3-Time State Group Champions, State Sectional Champions and Morris County Champions before graduating in 2020:

Reece was also a member of the Mendham Hills Community Church youth group and played the drums in the youth group band.

“Reece made friends wherever he went. He loved being around people and everyone loved him,” reads Reece’s obituary.

He went on to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he was majoring in mechanical engineering and immediately bonded with a group of close friends, his memorial says.

“Reece had a bright future ahead of him,” reads Reece’s memorial. “[He] was a free spirit and had a passion for adventure.”

Reece is survived by his loving parents, Darren and Karen; his two older brothers, Alec and Ryan; several cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends who will cherish his memory forever.

Meanwhile, nearly $10,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Reece’s funeral expenses.

“Hi, my name is Kay; I am fundraising for the Zosche family,” reads the campaign, launched by Kay and Andrew Paparella. “Reece Zosche was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident…The goal is to help the Zosche family pay for unexpected funeral costs during this holiday season.”

Reece’s funeral will be held at Destiny Worship Center in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Monday, Nov. 28.

“Reece was the youngest of three sons,” reads the fundraiser. “Our hearts weep for the Zosche family during these times.”

