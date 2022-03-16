North Jersey Woman Killed In Route 46 Crash Was Beloved Legal Assistant, TikTok Singer

The 25-year-old Morris County woman killed in Tuesday morning’s tractor-trailer crash was a legal assistant and beloved TikTok singer whose final message came in the form of a touching gospel hymn.

Jen Gorgas, of Netcong, was pronounced dead after colliding with the tractor-trailer as it was exiting the Citgo gas station on Route 46 near Phillips Way in Roxbury around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, DailyVoice.com reported.

Gorgas, originally from Wharton, graduated from Roxbury High School before studying criminal justice at County College of Morris, where she graduated in 2017, her social media page says.

Gorgas had been working as a legal assistant at Cocca & Cutinello, LLP, her page says.

Meanwhile, Gorgas’s TikTok page reflects her passion for music and her Christian faith with numerous singing clips.

Her most recent clip is just three days old and depicts the legal assistant studying while soulfully singing the lyrics to the gospel hymn, ‘Farther Along.’

“Farther along we’ll know all about it , farther along we’ll understand why," Gorgas sings.

"Cheer up my brother, live in the sunshine , we’ll understand it all by and by."

Condolences poured in for the Morris County native on social media:

“I’m so glad you’re with Jesus, and that He gave me the privilege of knowing you most of my life,” reads a post from Haylee Rabideau.

“The light and joy you shared will continue to live on in all of us, and I pray that your death will touch hearts and lives for Jesus, as much as your life did.”

Gorgas’s services were pending.

“All the pain of every yesterday is behind you, and nothing but a pure and beautiful eternity awaits,” Rabideau writes.

“So long, sweet girl…until a perfect and everlasting tomorrow.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.