Morris County Native, Matheny School Graduate Katy VanOrden Dies, 25

Morris County native and Matheny School graduate Kathryn Lane VanOrden died Dec. 22 at home. She was 25.

VanOrden lived in Randolph and Mendham her whole life and attended the Matheny School from age seven until her June 2017 graduation, according to her obituary.

She went on to make great friends as a student at the Matheny Adult Program in Hillsborough and even developed a nickname as “Queen Kathryn of Sassiness” due to her outgoing personality during Zoom classes, her obit says.

Outside the classroom, VanOrden loved to watch movies — some of her favorites were Marvel movies, Star Wars, Frozen, Fantasia and Moana, her memorial says.

VanOrden also enjoyed playing with her cats, taking family walks to the boardwalk, singing in church, dancing and listening to music, her obit says.

VanOrden is survived by her mother, Cathi (Dobson) Kattermann, husband Rick Kattermann; her father, Craig VanOrden; two sisters, Jennifer (Shevelev) Budd and her husband, Shawn Budd and Samantha VanOrden; her paternal grandmother Muriel (Pfeiffer) Van Orden and her maternal grandmother Patricia (Dietz) Dobson.

She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members and close friends.

VanOrden’s visitation was held Dec. 26 at Bailey Funeral Home in Mendham.

Click here for the full obituary.

