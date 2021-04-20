Morris County Native, Lehigh University Grad Charlie Hargrave Dies After Battling Addiction, 32

Morris County native and Lehigh University graduate Charles Davidson Hargrave died in Nashville, TN on April 7 after battling addiction. He was 32.

Born in Princeton, Hargrave grew up in New Jersey and Connecticut, his obituary says. He followed in his parents’ footsteps by graduating from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, where he earned membership with the Theta Chi fraternity and finished with a degree in Business and Economics, majoring in Logistics, Materials and Supply Chain Management.

Hargrave was known for loving water sports, movies — specifically Star Wars and Game of Thrones — as well as “every cuisine under the sun, often doused with Sriracha,” his memorial says.

“Charlie will be remembered for his captivating smile and natural charm; his ability to enthrall a room with stories while engaging people of all ages and backgrounds; big bear hugs; and creating, at times mischievously, fun wherever he went,” his obituary says.

Hargrave is survived by his parents, David C. Hargrave and Anne T. Getz; his step-parents, Anne K. Hargrave and Peter L. Getz; siblings, Mackenzie Hargrave, Caroline Hargrave, Axel Getz and Isabel Getz; his grandmother Jean Fitzpatrick; as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles and family pets.

Hargrave’s family remains thankful to the mental health counselors who helped him fight his substance abuse battle.

“Charlie struggled with substance abuse for many years and the families would like to thank the talented rehabilitation and addiction professionals, sponsors and the sober community, who all strived to educate and guide him through his journey,” reads his memorial. “Ultimately, the disease of addiction accidentally ended his life.”

Hargrave’s visitation will be held April 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Morris County Golf Club on Punchbowl Road in Morristown.

Gifts in Hargrave’s memory can be made to the Discovery Place Agency Endowment, through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

