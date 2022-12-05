Morris County Native, Devoted Mom Of 2 Dies Suddenly At Age 29

Morris County native and devoted mother of two young children Ashley Benway died unexpectedly on Friday, April 22. She was 29.

Born in Morristown, Ashley grew up in Madison, where she graduated from high school in 2012, her obituary says.

Ashley had worked as a cashier at ShopRite in Chatham for four years, according to her memorial.

Ashley was known for embracing her role as a caring and devoted mother to her two young children, Damon Grosse and Davina Grosse.

In addition to her children, Ashley leaves behind her loving mother, Sharon Benway; her brothers, Justin Benway and his wife Amanda Brindle, Travis Benway and his wife, Nicole, Conner Benway, and Matthew Benway, and her sister, Leandra Fox, her grandmother, Josephine Thonebe, as well as nieces, Kayla, Gianna, and Gabriella.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in on social media:

“I know you’re in a better place where you’re not hurting but I’m just in disbelief right now,” reads a touching tribute from Leandra Fox.

Ashley’s funeral was held at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home in Madison on Friday, April 29.

Donations can be made to Ashley’s children via Venmo @Nicole-Benway.

“I love you sissy, so much,” writes Leandra. “I wish I could [have] helped you or saved you…I love you…rest in peace.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Ashley Benway.

