Jefferson Township Graduate, Sussex County Receptionist Harlie Farino-Bigham Dies, 25

Jefferson Township High School graduate Harlie Amber Farino-Bigham died on Oct. 29. She was 25 years old.

Harlie was born in Denville and graduated from Jefferson Township High School in 2013, her obituary says.

She later studied Game Development at the County College of Morris and was most recently employed as a receptionist for Skylands Urology Group, her obit says.

Harlie lived in Sparta at the time of her death, her obit says. She was known for her incredible generosity and compassion as well as her love of art and video games.

Harlie was also a musician with experience playing six different instruments. She was formerly a member of the Fusion Drum Corp. and had even performed at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, her memorial says.

Harlie had a never-ending passion for animals, art and nature and would culminate these interests with frequent visits to Horseshoe Lake and Station Park, according to her obituary.

“Harlie was an amazing daughter, sister and friend,” her memorial reads. “She was kind and compassionate and put everyone’s needs ahead of own. Her unwavering generosity was a true reflection of the beautiful person she was inside and out. Harlie will always be loved, forever missed and never forgotten.”

Visitation was held Nov. 5 at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta.

