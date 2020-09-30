Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Community Mourns Death Of Roxbury Fire Prevention K-9 Officer Bunker

Valerie Musson
Roxbury and surrounding police and fire departments are mourning the death of local Fire Prevention K-9 Officer Bunker on Sunday.
Bunker, 14, participated for years in various aspects of the department’s fire prevention regimen, including safety inspections, call-outs and visits to schools for safety presentations with the Fire Prevention Bureau, according to a post from the Town of Roxbury’s official Facebook page.

“Some people say it’s just a dog but it is NEVER just a dog!” read the touching post. “It’s a pet, a friend or maybe even a co-worker. For all of us here in Roxbury, Bunker was all of those every day.”

During his downtime, Bunker served as a friendly and furry face around town hall. He sported fun accessories around the holiday season and became everyone’s favorite co-worker.

“Bunker, if you’re listening, we are beyond proud and lucky to have known you…you were truly one of a kind. Town hall and our community will not be the same without you.”

The Roxbury Police Department also shared its tribute in an emotional Facebook post:

“Nobody can fully understand the meaning of love unless he’s owned a dog,” the post read. “A dog can show you more honest affection with a flick of his tail than a man can gather through a lifetime of handshakes. We will miss you, Bunker, thank you for your service.”

