Beloved Morris County Resident Ian Lerner Dies, 33

Beloved Morris County resident Ian W. Lerner died on Monday, Jan. 30. He was 33.

Ian attended Chatham High School, where he was a skilled member of both the golf and bowling teams, his obituary says.

Ian was a shipping manager at BASF for the Millenium Group in Florham Park.

His downtime was spent golfing with his family and friends and spreading his “wealth” of information about his many interests, like the military, the Jets, the Yankees, the Devils, and craft beers, says his memorial.

Ian is survived by his loving parents, Carol and Hal Lerner, his brother, Kyle, and many more family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever.

“Ian’s bright light, friendly, caring and happy personality was snuffed out way too soon,” reads his obituary.

Ian’s celebration of life will be held at the Bradley & Son Funeral Home in Chatham on Saturday, March 11.

Donations can be made in Ian’s loving memory to a cancer-fighting organization.

